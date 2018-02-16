No justification for putting name of ex-PM on ECL: Marriyum

Islamabad

Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage Marriyum while talking to the media outside Ehtsab Court here Thursday said that only the names of the fugitives from law were put on the ECL and there was no justification in demanding the names of the former Prime Minister, his daughter and son-in-law to be put on ECL, who were appearing before the court thrice during the week and sometimes twice a day.

The minister said that the interior ministry would examine whether the request by NAB fulfilled the requirements for putting the names on the ECL or not and then take the decision accordingly. She said that for putting the names on ECL they would have to look at the prescribed legal and constitutional procedures.

She said that the NAB had chosen to write the letter to the interior ministry when the cases were in their last phases and the verdicts were to be delivered. —APP