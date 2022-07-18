No interference in polling process to be tolerated: CEC

Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, during his visit to central control room set up to monitor by-elections being held in 20 constituencies of Punjab on Sunday, said that no interference in polling process will be tolerated. The CEC further warned violation of law and unrest will not be allowed under any circumstances. Earlier, he appealed to the voters to keenly participate in the election process and cast their vote for their favourite candidates in by-elections of the Punjab Assembly.

He said that with the active participation of voters, the democracy will further flourish and the country will get stability and more strength.

He directed the law enforcement agencies to ensure the rule of law and peace during the election process without any discrimination.

The Chief Election Commissioner also directed the chief secretary and inspector general of police Punjab against any political victimization during by-polls on 20 constituencies of the provincial assembly.

The ECP spokesperson said that CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja has directed them to avoid any action against any civilian and warned that the ECP would take strict action if the directives are violated.