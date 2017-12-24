No interest in becoming leader

Will continue to defend fundamental rights: CJP

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Saturday observed that though he was recently criticised for visiting Mayo Hospital, he does not care about criticism as it is his duty to ensure that the fundamental rights of the people are protected. Justice Nisar made the remark while hearing a petition filed by Advocate Shahab Osto in the Supreme Court’s Karachi registry against the province’s authorities for their alleged failure to provide clean drinking water and environment to the people of Sindh.

“I cannot say what I saw at the Mayo Hospital,” the CJP recalled. “I have no interest in becoming a leader, but I will continue to provide masses with fundamental rights,” he said, referring to Articles 199 and 184 of the Constitution which allow the courts to step in for the protection of fundamental rights. Taking on the past and present rulers of the country, he said: “No driver or labourer has ever brought any harm to the country. It is those who have been in power that are responsible for its afflictions.”

He recalled that the chief minister Sindh had complained that his hands have been tied by the court, but added that the court “is ready to give him all freedom if he shows any progress.”

Of the 550 million gallons of water provided to Karachi from Keenjhar Lake everyday, only 260m gallons is treated, Managing Director Karachi Water and Sewerage Board Hashim Raza Zaidi informed the SC on Saturday.

Zaidi further said that a proper mechanism to remove bacteria and germs was not available even in the water that is treated. In his briefing in the court, Zaidi also revealed that Rs400 billion have been allocated in the past to clean Karachi’s water.

Out of the amount, Rs350 billion were spent on filtration while the remainder went to chlorination and addition of other chemicals, he said.

Zaidi also informed the court that KWSB had received 971 complaints regarding unsafe water, of which 700 had been rectified.

The bench appeared unimpressed with Zaidi’s briefing. CJP Nisar remarked that there seems to have been no progress since the Sindh Water Commission began its investigation nine months ago.

“If I do not fulfil my responsibilities as the chief justice, I have no right to remain at my position,” the CJP remarked, asking the MD KWSB to explain why he should remain on his position.

He also asked Zaidi what action was taken against those involved in water theft from within the board.

The CJP also inquired about the progress on the Greater Karachi Sewerage Plan, commonly known as S-III, which is scheduled to begin operations in January 2018 according to an undertaking submitted in the court by Rizwan Memon, the provincial chief secretary.