No inspection of jails despite court orders: Mian Qayoom

Srinagar

The President of High Court Bar Association, Mian Abdul Qayoom, has told the High Court that proper inspection of jails has not taken place despite several orders from the court from June 2011 to August 2018. Mian Abdul Qayoom while presenting his arguments on a public interest litigation referred to orders directing inspection of the jails by the District Judges and the members of the committee appointed by the court. He said that it was a hard reality that nothing had taken place on the ground as the issue regarding prison conditions involved in the public interest litigation was concerned.

The division bench of Chief Justice, Gita Mittal, and Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur, hearing the PIL, directed registry to ensure the copies of the reports received from the district judges are made available to all the counsels appearing in the matter.—KMS

