No inquiry in process against me: Zafar Iqbal

Salim Ahmed

Provincial Secretary Schools Education Department Zafar Iqbal has said that no inquiry is in process against him and he is unaware that NAB is proceeding against him.

He further said that he has not been served any notice yet, when NAB will summon me, I shall definitely be appeared before it.

While talking to the media persons outside Punjab Assembly, Zafar Iqbal said that he has assumed the charge of the Secretary Schools a month earlier.

Before that he remained outside Punjab for about 13, 14 years and he was denied posting in Punjab on political grounds.

The news being published now-a-day against me are baseless and in fact it is a media management. He made it clear that all of his properties are declared including the gifts given to him. The properties acquired by me are also declared, he concluded.

