No indictment unless video is presented: Rana

STAFF REPORTER

LAHORE

PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah has said that indictment will not be received unless the video is presented in drug smuggling case against him adding that the government is exposed upon fake case. Anti-Narcotics Court Lahore took up the drug smuggling case against Rana Sanaullah for hearing on Saturday. During the course of hearing, Rana Sanaullah appeared before the Anti-Narcotics Court. Justice Shakir Hassan took up the case for hearing. No indictment could be imposed against Rana Sanaullah; however, supplementary challan has been filed by Anti-Narcotics force. The copies of challan have also been handed over to counsels of Rana Sanaullah. Farhad Ali Shah advocate from Rana Sanaullah appeared and prayed court not to impose indictment on Rana Sana.