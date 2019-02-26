No Indian movie will be released: Fawad

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chuadhry said on Tuesday that the Cinema Exhibitors Association has decided to boycott Indian content in the country following the New Delhi’s violation of Line of Control which further worsened the already strained relations between the two countries. In a tweet, the minister said that no Bollywood movie will be released in Pakistan as association of cinema exhibitors announced to boycott the Indian content.

Fawad also said that he has instructed the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Association to act against advertisements made in India.The move comes hours after the Indian Air Force violated Pakistani airspace near the Line of Control earlier on Tuesday.

