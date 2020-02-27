No increase in under graduate students fee, says Raja Yasir

Punjab government is not only setting up new universities but work is being carried out for the betterment of already existed educational institutions. Punjab government wants to established international standard universities.

Due to government policies, international ratings of our universities are being improved. This will further enhance the value of our degree and better job opportunities will be made available to our youth. Provincial Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayoin Sarfaraz expressed these views at Committee Room of New Minister’s Block, on Thursday.

He was addressing a first syndicate meeting of University of Chakwal held under the chair of Provincial Minister for Mines & Minerals Hafiz Ammar Yasir, Member Punjab Assembly Raja Yawar Kamal, Asia Majeed, Secretary Higher Education Sajid Zafar Dhal, Chairman Punjab Higher Education Commission Dr. Fazal Khalid, VC Dr. Anayat Ullah and representatives of Law and Finance Department were also present on this occasion. The syndicate advice the name of Chakwal College of science & Arts for the Constituent College of the university. It was decided in the meeting to continue the same fee structure for all the programmes.

Provincial Minister said that no increase will be made in the fee of under graduate students of Constituent College.

He said that Universities should select subjects keeping in mind the needs of market. Syndicate directed to present matters related to start of new programs and curriculum issues of the University with the recommendation of the Academic Council in the next meeting. The syndicate also advised to setup the Departments of Geological Sciences, Anthropology, Salt and Mines, Tourism and Agriculture according to the regional importance.

The meeting also approved the rules and regulations for the Engineering University Taxila. The syndicate also suggested the name of a member for the chairman of the Securities Committee as well as the members for the Selection Board and the Finance & Planning Committee. The syndicate directed that matters relating to appoint teaching and non-teaching staff be discussed in the Finance & Planning Committee. The syndicate also approved the setting up of a lab for the e-Rozgaar Program of the Punjab government in the university.