No increase in tuition fee, subsidies being provided to students

Salim Ahmed

Terming demands of Islami Jamiat Talaba a pack of lies, the Punjab University spokesman has said that Punjab University administration has not increased tuition fee in the last 10 years and students were being provided maximum subsidies as compared to all other public and private sector universities in Pakistan. In a press statement, the spokesman said that all the demands of IJT were baseless since the administration had already provided facilities to the students.

He said that there no issue of hostel allotment existed and all the students had been accommodated in the hostels on merit. He said that PU Library also remained open on Saturdays from 8am to 9pm as per routine.

He said that the university had already started classes of health sciences and the issue of one degree program of IER with Punjab government had already been resolved. The spokesman said that regarding construction of new hostels for girls, the university was yet to receive funds from Punjab government as promised.

He said that PU was providing a huge subsidy of Rs 117 million to the students living in hostels. He said that the demand of opening more gates would create security risk for university population and this demand of IJT showed that they wanted to create security issues on campus.

Giving details of facilities and subsidies being provided to students, he said that PU charged the lowest fee from students in both morning and evening programs as compared to other public sector universities.

He said that PU had the largest transport system with 54 buses in its fleet and was providing travel facilities to the students even in nearby cities i.e. Kasur, Sheikhupura, Kamoke on the lowest rates. He said that PU was providing a subsidy of Rs 48.445 million in transport sector to students.

He said that PU was providing a subsidy of Rs 25million to provide best internet facilities to the students in hostels and academic departments. He said that PU was taking only Rs 129 million from students and providing scholarships of RS 69.4million to the students from own source and spending Rs 26.501 million on their co-curricular activities. Many other subsidies worth millions of rupees were being provided to students under different budget heads, he added.