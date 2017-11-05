No hormones used in poultry feed: PRI director

Rawalpindi

Poultry Research Institute (PRI) Rawalpindi Director Dr Abdul Rehman and Pakistan Poultry Association (PPA) Chairman Dr Muhammad Aslam have said that no hormones are used in the poultry feed.

Talking to APP, they said the chicken meat was the best food as it contained vitamins and minerals.

Dr Abdul Rehman said the poultry industry had flourished in the country due to the efforts of government and use of modern technology in poultry farming.

He said it was misconception that unhealthy feed was being used in the farms for fast growth of chicken. The feed, which was used in Europe and the United States for growth of chicken, was used in Pakistan. Moreover, modern control sheds and the latest technology was also being used for the purpose. Hormones were not given to the chicken, he added.

Dr. Muhammad Aslam said minimum annual average chicken consumption per person in Europe and the US was 40 kilogram while in Pakistan it was around 8 kilogram.—APP