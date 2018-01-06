No hormones used in poultry feed: Chairman PPA

Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi Poultry Research Institute (PRI) Director Dr Abdul Rehman and Pakistan Poultry Association (PPA) Chairman Dr Muhammad Aslam has said that no hormones are used in the poultry feed.

Talking to APP, they said that the chicken meat was the best food as it contained vitamins and minerals. Dr Abdul Rehman said that the poultry industry had flourished in the country due to the efforts of government and use of modern technology in poultry farming.

He said that it was a misconception that unhealthy feed was being used in the farms for the fast growth of chicken. The feed, which was used in Europe and the United States for the growth of chicken, was used in Pakistan and modern control sheds and latest technology was also being used for the purpose, he added. He also said that hormones were not given to the chicken.—APP