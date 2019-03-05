No hit and run in perilous system

Dr Nasreen Akhtar

If the state assumes that it would hit and run its enemy in the current international system then it lives in a ‘fool’s paradise’, absolutely, it is not rational state or it may have some psychological disorder. Always, states’ leaders act according to their domestic political environment and naïve leaders indulge their nations into war. The world’s peace is determined by the states’ behaviour, motives and national character. The quest of peace or power, in old state system, remained precarious owning to their expansionist designs. From Greek to modern system, all states have indulged in accumulating power to undermine their rivals. Modern state system is more perilous because, promptly, it has the capacity to destroy peace of the whole world, it can affect the states which remain impartial, but impartiality seems unimaginable.

In the present system, states have nuclear potential. It is alarming that nine states have nuclear weapons – US, UK, China, Russia, France, Israel, India, North Korea and Pakistan. These states are equipped with modern war technology. What would happen if the nuclear states go to war? This is the question to be investigated by the irrational state – India. In the age of nuclear weapons the frightening situation increases when the powerful states deeply associated with their partners and they would support them in case of conflict or escalation. During and after the cold war major power states bluntly continue their support to their ally. The Middle East and South Asia are the regions where world powers never remain non-partisan. Their presence would not resolve the regional issues, whereas, the rivalry intensified.

The tragedy of two World Wars, between 1914-18 and 1939-1945, did not affect the state’s behaviour; however, the post war statecraft astutely divided the world into democratic and undemocratic blocks. These two blocks (USA-USSR) swiftly introduced their weapons to their friends ( ally) to retain their own imperialist supremacy that eventually endangered the world’s peace. The post World War arena had designed complex system which was chaotic, and conflictual. The two super-powers were supporting their under developing, economically fragile states. Though the balance of power deterred both the US and the {erstwhile}Soviet Union (SU), but, instantly, they never confronted and avoided escalation despite the fact that both had capability. For instance, the Cuba missile crisis – 1962 could have perilous for both the US and the SU but rationality prevailed when the world’s powers realized the consequences of direct confrontation. During Korean War in the 1950s, the US had the opportunity to use its nuclear bomb but evaded, why? The US knew that the SU and China could retaliate with the same technology. These powers had the power to hit and run but avoided and protected the world

Until the collapse of world’s super-power (SU) the developing and dependent states had developed arsenals including nuclear weapons in the Middle East and South Asia. Though states cannot exist without power and they need modern technology to survive but “maximum power” for offensive purposes always have grave implications. If we look at the old Empires they had enough power but they collapsed. The last Soviet Empire had maximum power but disintegrated. Why and how did the Soviet empire collapse? The simple answer- its expansionist policy and state’s behaviour which vanquished itself and vacuum was filled by the US.

After the Soviet’s disintegration, the US emerged as a world maker it attempted to inject its guided system, democracy, in the name of ‘regime change’ in Iraq and Afghanistan. But failed to comprehend the complex state system, since 2003 Iraq is experiencing internal unrest. Afghanistan is also not enjoying the fruit of democracy; consequently, the US is negotiating with the non-democratic force which was ousted in 2001.

On one hand World’s statesmen encouraged peace and harmony in the world. On the other hand they encouraged regional partners for political motives, knowingly that these regional states had grave conflicts. In Middle East, Israel and Palestine conflict is a serious security dilemma, this conflict is a root cause of extremism and terrorism in the region. Syria and Yemen crisis have encouraged the regional and external powers to interveners. These interventionist have their own motives of – supremacy, and competition.

Let us examine the South Asia which has become the most dangerous region where two nuclear states, old ally of super powers during the cold war, Pakistan and India have fought wars on Kashmir, a disputed territory. Kashmir is not a regional issue it is an international conflict. Since 1947, it is one of the “oldest unresolved issue on the agenda of the United Nations Organization. The world powers those were interested to resolve Kashmir issue during the cold war and supported Pakistan’s stance now they have changed their behavior and emphasizing both India and Pakistan to resolve this historical dispute through dialogue. To India Kashmir is not an issue and it is India’s integral part. India’s behavior and its expansionist designs are triggering war hysteria in region. Since Modi has come into power the Hindu extremism has been exposed in India and his anti-Pakistan hostility increased violence in Kashmir.

Modi does not believe in dialogue which is the first step toward peace, therefore, he believes in use of force against Kashmiris and Pakistan.What is the cost of war he and his comrade may not know. After Pulwama incident Modi has succeeded to create war hysteria in his country. Rational and democratic leaders do not trigger the conflictual situation. Democratic Modi’s behavior toward Pakistan does not show sanity. Modi has confessed that his enemy, Pakistan, has better capability to respond but he is determined to go on war to win without heavy cost. On 26 February Indian planes attacked Pakistan’s territory, Balakot and damaged trees. Next day, Pakistani jets shot down Indian planes, when they violated Pakistan’s sovereignty, and captured its pilot, Abhinandan. Surprisingly, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced that he would release Indian pilot so peace prevails. This is a different behavior of another nuclear state’s leader. India must understand that hit and run policy is perilous in the perilous system.

—The writer is Assistant Professor, IIUI, Islamabad.

