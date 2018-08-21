No hide collection except from designated points

Faisalabad

Local administration has prohibited collection of hides of sacrificial animals in Faisalabad other than from designated points in the district.

A spokesman of the local administration said here Tuesday that as many as 26 points have been designated for collection of hides of sacrificial animals by religious, social and public welfare organizations on the occasion of Eidul Azha.

Special teams have been constituted to take prompt action against those persons as well as outfits who might be found collecting or selling/purchasing hides of sacrificial animals other than at designated points, he added.

The designated points are – Aminpur Bazaar Eidgah road, near Darbar Baba Qaim Sein, Riaz Shahid Chowk,Chandni Chowk Islam Nagar, WASA warehouse near Novelty Pull, Mumtaz Garden, stop No 5 Hilal Road 224 Wazirwali Khan, Mandi Quarter, Nishatabad, Saeed Colony No 1, Madina Town, outisde MI middle school Gulberg, outside MC boys high school GM Abad, Kamalabad, Jinnah Colony, Dherah Saein graveyard.

In tehsil Jarranwala the points are – old Tanga stand, slaughter house and veterinary hospital Khurarianwala.

In tehsil Samundri: Tanga stand Gojra road and near Ladies Park.

In tehsil Tandlianwala: Jallah Chowk, hockey ground canal road, railway ground Mamoon Kanjan and in tehsil Chah Jhumra the points have been fixed at railway godowns and Food Department godown on Sangla road.

The banned organizations will not be allowed collection of hides.—APP

