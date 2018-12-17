No helmet, no petrol rule falls flat

Rawalpindi

The ‘no helmet – no petrol’ rule, which was started for petrol pumps across the city, is not being enforced strictly in the city’s fuel stations.

Despite ban, most of the Petrol Pumps of the city are providing fuel to the motorcyclists without wearing safety helmets.

The Rawalpindi district administration had made helmet compulsory for the motorcyclists seeking petrol.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Dr Umar Jahangir had issued directives to the petrol pump owners not to supply petrol to the riders without helmets. While in sheer violation of the ban, the Petrol Pumps of the city are not following the instructions of the administration.

On the other hand, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Bin Ashraf said that strict action was being taken against the motorcyclists not using helmets.

He said following the directions of Lahore High Court, the CTP have launched a special campaign in the city against motorcyclists who are travelling on roads sans helmets.

He said special squads have also been constituted and deployed on Mall Road and Peshawar Road, tasking them to issue fine tickets to motorcyclists who are not wearing helmets. He advised the parents to prohibit their children from driving motorcycles without helmets.—APP

