No hasty reaction

Pakistan-US ties continue to be treading difficult path {particularly} after President Trump entered the White House early last year. Now, US President has quite deplorably started hurling accusations on Pakistan. National Security Committee in its emergent meeting under chairmanship of PM Abbasi in Islamabad has reviewed President Trump’s latest tirade against Pakistan and despite its being quite provocative has quite wisely decided not to react to this in haste at all.

The Committee has made it yet again amply clear that Pakistan is not responsible for the US failures in Afghanistan and described the US President’s latest outburst as quite unfortunate but still it will not react in haste and remain committed to playing a constructive role in an Afghan-owned peace process not only for the sake of its own people but also for peace and security of the region and international community.

According to the reports, the Committee participated by all its civil and military members after due deliberations expressed deep disappointment over the recent statements of the US leadership and emphatically reaffirmed that Pakistani people hold their national pride very dear and high and are capable of defending their motherland and that blaming allies certainly do not serve the shared objective of achieving lasting peace in Afghanistan and the region.

The Committee has quite rightly and wisely opined that despite all unwarranted allegations Pakistan will not react in haste and noted that the close interaction with the US leadership following the US President’s new South Asia policy announcement has so far been useful in creating a better understanding of each other’s perspectives on the best way forward and this is quite appreciable stance which Islamabad has taken in the prevailing situation.

Aamir Bilal

Rawalpindi

