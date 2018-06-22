No hammer test Sir..!

THERE was a knock on my door and outside I found two busy looking individuals with notebooks and pens in their hands, “We are engineers, we’ve come to do a structural audit of your flat sir!” said one of them.

“Good,” I said happily, “Please check all the beams and columns and see whether these old walls are capable of lasting a few more years.” Then watched curiously as they both went to my bedroom and looked around, not at my walls or ceiling but curiously at my books and a shell lying on my bed. “That shell from Sri Lanka sir?” asked one of them.

“Yes!” I said, a tard irritably, “But where’s your hammer?” “What sir?” asked the engineer wearing spectacles. “Aren’t you going to do the hammer test to check for hollow sounds?” “No!” said the other pleasantly, “Not required sir, will you sign here, saying we checked your flat?”

“But aren’t you going to tap the walls, pillars, and ceiling and recommend whether to get them repaired?” “What if we find a hollow sound sir?” said the engineer with spectacles raising an eyebrow. “And unnecessarily all that expenditure on repairs sir!” said the other. “What hassle for you and family, with masons and contractors coming in and out!”

“Cement, sand and dust all over! No sir, we will spare you all that trouble! You see sir, the government wants all buildings to have a structural audit done. It is mandatory, so we will issue you a certificate saying it is done!”

“What is done?” I asked. “The structural audit!” mumbled the man with spectacles showing irritation. “But you haven’t done it!” I said. “The government will not ask further questions with our certificate!” “But what if the building falls down?” I asked, “What if the structure is weak?”

“That is not our problem sir! This rate agreed by you and your neighbours with us, is only for a certificate so the authorities won’t harass you!” “Otherwise you will have to pay the officers big bribes later!” laughed the other engineer and both looked at me and chuckled, wondering why I didn’t join in their laughter.

“What if I want a hammer test, a thorough checking up of my structure?” I asked, holding out a hammer. “What is this sir?” “A hammer!” I said, “I thought you were an engineer?” “I’m sorry, but we know only how to fill forms!” said the second man as he and his colleague disappeared down the stairs.

I looked across the city at fallen buildings with certificates dangling from beams saying they were safe, clogged rivers, with engineers saying they’d been dredged, doctor’s certificates given for illnesses that had never taken place, potholed roads, certified fit for the rains, politicians whose credentials had never been checked, and I realized how well we as a people had learnt to beat the system.. or…had we, I wondered, as horrified, I heard the rumbling, terrifying sound of a building crashing next door..!

