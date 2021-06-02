Shafqat Mahmood announces relaxation for board exams

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood reiterated on Wednesday that students would not be awarded grades without taking examinations this year.

Giving reason, the minister during a press conference said that students did not focus on study if the exams are not conducted.

He is addressing the media came after he chaired a meeting of provincial education ministers and officials from the education departments.

He said that all decisions related to educational institutions have been taken unanimously.

Mahmood said that exams of only elective subjects and mathematics will be conducted for students of ninth and ten grades, adding that intermediate students will take exams of only elective subjects.

He said that the relaxation has been given in the light of students’ grievances about non-completion of their course work due to the closure of schools.

In a tweet, the education minister said: “We took some important decisions today Re exams. For 9/10, exam in elective subjects plus math. For 11/12 only elective subjects. Exams pushed to after July 10 with 10 and 12 grade exams on priority. These decisions are final. No change”.

In April, the government had postponed all exams in the country till June 15 due to the rising number of coronavirus cases in the country.

