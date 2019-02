Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Sui Northern Gas Company has suspended the gas supply to all the CNG stations in Islamabad and Punjab for an indefinite period, a company spokesperson said Monday.

The gas supply to the power sector, industries and fertilisers have also been suspended, he added. The decision was taken because of the delay in the arrival of an LNG cargo from Qatar.

The spokesperson said that the cargo is not likely to arrive anytime soon because of bad weather conditions.

