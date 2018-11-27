No gas loadshedding in winter: ECC

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) decided during a meeting on Tuesday that there will be no gas loadshedding in winter.

It was also decided that 150-200 mmcfd of regasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) will be injected in the system to overcome the gas shortage.

Gas loadshedding, especially in Punjab and Balochistan, accompanies winter every year due to a shortage in the system.

Participants of the meeting — which was chaired by Finance Minister Asad Umar — also decided to allow the Power Division to avail the Islamic Financing Facility by borrowing Rs38 billion.

