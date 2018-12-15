No gap between demand and supply of gas in Lahore region

Salim Ahmed

A spokesman of the Sui Northern Gas pipelines Limited (SNGPL) Friday said that gas supply for Lahore region has been increased by the SNGPL and an additional supply of 20 million cubic feet per day has been added to cater the needs of domestic consumers keeping in view the increased winter.

Currently, there is no gap between demand and supply for Lahore Region. All the CNG Stations including those providing CNG to 186 Nos. L.T.C. Buses are being provided uninterrupted supply of gas, he said. All industrial and commercial consumers including export based textile industry are being provided uninterrupted supply of gas.

