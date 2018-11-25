No forensic lab in Karachi

KARACHI is known as the economic hub of the country and population wise it is the most populous city but the regrettable part is that it has been ignored in so many ways that the metropolis faces a plethora of problems today.

It is not only in basic amenities that the city lags behind but some other modern infrastructure that is required these days to deal with crimes and criminals is also totally non-existent. Forensic laboratory is considered as a backbone in criminal justice system but it is depressing to note that the city, despite such a huge population and faced with variant sorts of crimes, has no such facility. Since the Sindh province has no forensic lab of its own, samples are currently dispatched to the Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore to help the investigation agencies to probe into different important cases. It was almost a year ago the Supreme Court had ordered establishment of forensic laboratory in Karachi but due to non release of funds the city is still without such a facility. Taking strict notice of the situation on Saturday, Acting Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmad directed the Sindh Government to establish the lab in the next two weeks. Now it is the test case for the provincial government of how it establishes the lab in such a short period for which it was earlier given one full year. The question also arises as to how the federal and provincial governments require the orders and directions of the apex court to do the work that falls in their own domain. We hear the politicians incessantly asserting that all the institutions must work within their domain but the fact of matter is that the judiciary has to act when these governments fail to deliver on their ends.

Anyway as regards the establishment of forensic laboratory is concerned, we understand it must have been built years ago in the provincial capital given the role it can play with the application of technology and scientific methods in tracing and convicting the criminals. Forensic science is the most accurate and undeniable tool of investigation in today’s world and how the rapist in Zainab case was unmasked through the DNA test is sufficient to highlight its significance. Had this modern technique was not used in the case, it would be next to impossible for police to reach the serial killer and rapist and bring him to justice. Given the size of our population, it has become imperative to establish such facilities at least at the Division level as it will greatly facilitate the law enforcing agencies to nab and convict the criminals. Specialized agencies should have their own forensic labs. National and provincial forensic laboratories should support them with technical and training assistance. Along with this, it is also important that forensic science graduate and post graduate degrees should also be introduced in all public and private sector universities so that our laboratories have to their disposal the necessary manpower to run their affairs efficiently. Educational incentives and scholarships will definitely encourage the youth to enrol in the field and become forensic scientists. National Forensic and Criminal Database Authority responsible for creating, collecting, recording, registering, analysing and operating fingerprints, DNA, ballistic and explosives data should also be formed under the Ministry of Interior as such a step will only aid the investigators do their probe more efficiently.

