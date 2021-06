Staff Reporter Islamabad

Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Friday shared that there has been zero forced load shedding in the country during the last 12 hours.

Taking to Twitter to share the details on power supply in the country, Hammad Azhar said that 1500 megawatt electricity was added in the last 48 hours to the national grid while more would be added today.

He, however, said that areas having a high ratio of electricity theft or any technical issues will witness load shedding.