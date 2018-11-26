No force can damage our ties with Pakistan: Lijian

Foreign elements behind attack on Chinese consulate: Fawad

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

China and Pakistan reaffirmed their support for each other during an event in Islamabad on Monday held to collect donations for the two policemen martyred during the attack on the Chinese consulate in Karachi.

Deputy Chief of Mission of the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan Lijian Zhao on Monday announced that a Chinese citizen had decided to donate one month’s salary to the families of the policemen who were martyred in an attack on the Chinese Consulate in Karachi last week.

Zhao, while addressing a donation ceremony in Islamabad alongside Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, said the donor believed that Pak-China friendship was not simply empty words but “rooted in the hearts of the people of the two countries”.

The Chinese official said they would like to give terrorists the message that their efforts at sabotaging Pak-China friendship will never succeed.

The deputy chief of mission said that the event was voluntarily organised by a community of Chinese citizens in Pakistan, and thanked those who were making donations. “They are here today to try to show their love to the two policemen who sacrificed their lives in the attack on the Chinese Consulate in Karachi,” Zhao said, adding that they also wished to show their regard for law enforcement officials and the government for their “heroic contribution” and “their love for the Chinese people”.

Zhao also thanked the information minister for attending the event, saying it showed the “great importance attached to the initiative by the Pakistani government”. Lijian Zhao said the efforts of all those trying to sabotage the friendship between Pakistan and China will go in vain. Lijian said similar events to collect donations will be held in other cities including in China’s Beijing.

Fawad Chaudhry said inimical foreign elements are behind Friday’s terrorist attack on the Chinese consulate in Karachi.

“These forces cannot sabotage Pakistan-China relations. Our ties are deep-rooted and time-tested,” Chaudhry said.

“This close collaboration is [annoying] certain forces which is why they are resorting to such cowardly acts,” said the info minister.

He recounted the sacrifices rendered by the security forces and the people of Pakistan in the war against terrorism, and said Pakistan has proved to be steadfast in the war against terrorism.

Chaudhry lauded the Chinese people’s initiative to collect donations for the martyrs of the Chinese consulate attack, saying it was proof of the strong ties between the neighbours.

