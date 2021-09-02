No flights for unvaccinated people after Sept 10

Pakistan reports 89 fatalities, 26,000 new cases

Staff Reporter Karachi/Dubai

The Civil Aviation Authority of Pakistan on Thursday rolled out new guidelines making vaccination certificates mandatory for boarding domestic flights starting September 10.

All the travellers above the age of 18 years will have to be fully vaccinated before they can board any domestic flight, said the aviation regulator.

Partially vaccinated people will not be entertained into the flights anymore after Sept 10, it said. All the airlines are instructed to check passenger’s vaccine certificates before allowing them to board, said CAA as it rolls out a new set of instructions.

The leniency for those having taken only the first jab of two-shot Covid vaccine will end starting Sept. 10 as well if they don’t receive their second shot due, CAA said.

Every passenger above the 18-year age mark will have to be vaccinated against Covid to be able to travel in domestic flights, CAA advisory said.

CAA had announced this bar for unvaccinated people earlier last month and as the deadline nears, Sept 10, it has issued the official notification to that effect.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has reported 89 new coronavirus deaths during the last 24 hours, raising the total death tally to 25,978 nationwide on Thursday.

According to the latest figures provided by the National Command and Operation Centre, 61,651 coronavirus tests were conducted in the country, out of which 4,103 came back positive. The positivity ratio was recorded at 6.65% in the country.

According to the official portal, the total number of Covid-19 patients in Sindh has reached 433,931, in Punjab 396,326, in Balochistan 32,282, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 163,010, in Islamabad 99,910, in Azad Kashmir 32,380 and 9,952 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi has decided to remove the need to quarantine for all vaccinated travellers arriving from international destinations starting Sunday.

In a tweet, the government’s media office Thursday confirmed that mandatory quarantine restriction for vaccinated travellers has been removed.

A negative PCR test, however, remains a requirement to travel to the United Arab Emirates’ capital, it added.