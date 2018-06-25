No fair, free elections without suspending local bodies: Ch Parvez Elahi

LAHORE : Pakistan Muslim League (PML) senior central leader and former Deputy Prime Minister Ch Parvez Elahi has said that free, fair and transparent election cannot be held without suspending local bodies.

Talking to Muslim League leaders, workers and prominent figures of Gujrat and Talagang at his residence here Monday, he said that for holding fair and transparent election in the Punjab it is essential that local bodies should be completely suspended till July 25

.

He said that the caretaker governments are claiming about holding of fair and transparent elections but if the local bodies are not suspended till July 25 then this claim of the caretaker governments will not be based on reality, as such the caretaker governments and Election Commission should take immediate notice of this situation so that their claim about transparency of election seems to be based on reality.

He siad N-League has started pre-poll rigging in Punjab through local bodies, N-League local bodies members and chairmen are undertaking works of N-League candidates locally and also organizing their public meetings.