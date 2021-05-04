No exiting airport until Covid report negative, CAA tells passengers

The Civil Aviation Authority of Pakistan has rolled out new conditions for all the passengers traveling from Karachi that they take mandatory rapid Covid test before exiting Jinnah International Airport, it was learnt on Tuesday

It is imposed that before exiting the airport they must determine their Covid status and upon testing positive they quarantine themselves on their own expense in a nearby airport hotel.

According to the details on the development, all the passengers who flew today in Karachi from Sharjah had to take the tests today by the special stalls put up by health department teams.

The passengers will only be allowed to step into the city once they test negative of the novel coronavirus.

Separately today on the Covid front, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has decided to close all kind of trade activities, shops, markets and tourism due to the rise in coronavirus cases.

A session was held under the chair of Asad Umar and Lt Gen Hamooduz Zaman Khan today.

It has been decided to close all trade activities and shops from May 8 to May 16, whereas, a complete ban will also be imposed on tourism.

However, the restrictions will not be applied to food services, grocery, petrol pumps, bakeries, medical stores and other shops of essential commodities.