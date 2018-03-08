No evidence presented against Nawaz Sharif despite passage of six months: Daniyal

ISLAMABAD :Minister for Privatization, Daniyal Aziz Wednesday said that no evidence had so far been presented against former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif before the accountability court despite completion of six months period as mandated by the apex court last year. Talking to media, he said National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has sought two more months to conclude the trial of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and family but it is crystal clear that NAB would fail to bring any evidence against them in the extended deadline also. The officers of NAB had already made several visits of London to collect the so-called proofs but failed miserably. The allegations against former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif have not yet proved despite passage of the given six months period. An expert Robert Hadlay has already admitted in cross examination in Accountability Court through video link from London that the clibri font was available to general use and JIT had misled the Supreme Court in its report. He said supplementary references are being filed against Nawaz Sharif and family on false grounds. NAB witnesses are recording evidence in favour of Nawaz Sharif in the Accountability Court. Earlier NAB itself has accepted that it has no evidence against Nawaz Sharif. Nab had itself admitted in a report that the first references filed against Nawaz and family were interim and now the supplementary references were being filed against him, which prove that they have no evidence available against the former premier. Responding to a question, he said PML-N government respects the institutions, it has enforced the decisions of Supreme Court with due spirit whereas Pakistan Peoples Party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) insults the intuitions. PML-N only demands justice. We want prosperous Pakistan, he added.

Orignally published by APP