No evidence against accused MQM leaders in incendiary speech case

The police on Saturday asked an anti-terrorism court to declare two cases of facilitating and listening incendiary speech against Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leaders and workers as A-Class.

MQM leaders Farooq Sattar, Waseem Akhtar, Khawaja Izhar, Raud Siddiqui and Qamar Mansoor were present in the court during hearing of the case.

The police investigation officer informed the court that there was no evidence against the accused about facilitating and listening to an incendiary speech of their London-based chief.

The police sought the court to declare the two cases A-Class, which were registered at Sohrab Goth police station against the accused.

The court extended interim bill of Farooq Sattar, Karachi’s Mayor Waseem Akhtar and other accused.

The court ordered the investigation officer to present the statement of the complainant and his identity card. The IO informed that the identity card of the complainant was not available with the police.

The judge expressed resentment over the absence of identity card and ordered the official to produce the same in the next hearing. The court also said the arguments on the interim bail of the accused and the plea to declare the case A-Class will be held in the next hearing.

The court adjourned the hearing of the case till March 30. MQM’s senior leaders including Dr Sattar, Mayor Akhtar, Amir Khan, Federal Minister Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Rauf Siddiqui, Khawaja Izhar, Qamar Mansoor, Kanwar Naveed along with several party workers have been booked in the cases.—INP

Share on: WhatsApp