No end to politicking

THE ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Party (PTI) on Thursday cautioned the Sindh Government that it will resist any move to further extend Coronavirus restrictions in Sindh’s urban areas, accusing the PPP of “trying to weaken” the Federation by imposing a lockdown in Karachi. In response, the Sindh Government said that the Federal Government had issued orders for the restrictions to remain in place until May 31 in consultation with all provinces and the future of the lockdown will be decided in the upcoming National Coordination Committee (NCC) meeting.

There is unfortunate impression that the fight against Coronavirus, which has assumed dangerous dimensions in different parts of the country, is being used by some leaders for political point scoring with grave implications for the society as it gets confused messages about the danger, the prevailing situation and emerging scenario. Both the Federal Government of PTI and PPP’s Sindh Government are entitled to their viewpoints about the kind and nature of the lockdown as thinking of the former is shaped by concerns about economic well being of the affected people while the latter is more worried about the life of the citizens. Sindh Government is mostly following the decisions taken by the National Coordination Committee about extension or otherwise of the restrictions and it is perfectly within its right to take every precaution because of the ground situation and review the implementation strategy accordingly. There is absolutely no justification for picking up fight on the issue of number of hours for opening of some particular businesses or shops as in many countries of the world, where rule of law prevails, businesses shut down by sunset at all costs. This should not be made an issue just to gain sympathies of the business community as the matter of timing and regulation is now deeply linked with the life and death of the people. Concerns and cautions of Sindh Government are not unfound as the province has so far reported 25,309 cases, the highest number out of all the provinces, and 396 deaths.

Of the total number of cases, 20,193 have been reported in Karachi alone and Karachi being business hub of the country one can understand its implications for rest of the country as virus can instantly be transmitted to other parts of the country if free for all movement is allowed. It is because of growing number of cases in Sindh especially Karachi that the health system is now under severe pressure there and availability of beds for infected people is dangerously low. According to Media Coordinator for the Sindh Health and Population Welfare Department Meeran Yousuf the provincial government is trying to procure 200 more ventilators but these might not be enough given how lightly people are taking the situation. Same is the situation in other regions of the country and situation even in the Federal Capital has become so precarious that its hospitals are no more accommodating patients from neighbouring Rawalpindi. It is because of careless attitude of citizens, observed in the backdrop of resumption of normal activities of life, and growing number of infected people that even leaders of the Federal Government too are warning about re-imposition of a severe lockdown. Therefore, instead of indulging in verbal duels, federal and provincial governments must coordinate their plans and strategies to mitigate risks to the life and health of the citizens.