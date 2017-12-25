No end to shortage of ventilators

CRITICALLY ill patients often need to be put on a ventilator to maintain their breathing, but it is unfortunate that state-run hospitals in the Federal Capital are woefully short of these vital machines much to the grief of poor patients and their relatives.

Shortage of ventilators in fact is not new yet nothing has been done by relevant authorities to seriously address the issue on permanent basis. In a letter to the editor published by this paper on Saturday, one of our contributors has very pertinently highlighted the miseries faced by the poor patients as a result of lack of life saving machines at PIMS and other public sector hospices. Time and again assurances come from relevant authorities that more such machines are being purchased but regrettably the problem stands where it was two or three years ago. On paper, the PIMS may have fifty or above ventilators in its Intensive Care Units but almost half of them always remain out of order or dysfunctional. Even if all the ventilators are functional, these are not adequate keeping in view the large number of people that visit the PIMS as well as Poly Clinic for treatment from the two cities and other adjacent, far-flung areas. Nobody knows how many patients over the years have lost their lives due to non-availability of adequate ventilators. Since poor patients cannot avail the expensive ventilator facility at private hospitals, we therefore urge Ministries of health and CADD to immediately pay attention and allocate all possible resources towards equipping the public sector hospitals with adequate number of ventilators and other life saving equipment. Is this the Supreme Court responsibility to always intervene in every issue of fundamental rights to get things done?

