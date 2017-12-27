No end to miseries of IOK students enrolled under PMSSS

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, there is no end to the miseries of students from occupied Kashmir K enrolled under so-called Indian Prime Minister’s Special Scholarship Scheme (PMSSS) as complaints continue to pour in against the ministry concerned for its failure to release funds.

The students enrolled under various courses in different colleges in Bangalore complained that Indian Human Resource and Development Ministry had not released the grants to the colleges, leaving them high and dry.

The students enrolled in Dayanand College of Engineering, MS Ramaiah Institute of Technology, BMS College of Engineering, RV College of Engineering New Horizon College of Engineering and other colleges outside Kashmir, said the delay in release of grants had put them to unnecessary trouble.

Interestingly, the development comes at a time when the puppet administration is encouraging.—KMS