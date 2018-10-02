No employees of Utility Stores being sacked: Khattak

ISLAMABAD : Minister for Defence Pervez Khan Khattak Tuesday informed the National Assembly that no employees of Utility Stores Corporation of Pakistan (USCP) would be sacked and rumours spread by some elements have no reality.

Responding to various points raised by the Opposition during the debate on Supplementary Budget, he said, “no employees of USCP will be sacked, no teachers of Information Technology in KP will be terminated and rumours in this regard have no reality.”

He also dispelled the impression that contracts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had been awarded to Jahangir Khan Tareen.

“If anyone proves that contracts had been awarded to Jahangir Khan Tareen, I am ready to give a fine, but if the allegations are proved false, they have to pay the fine” he added.

The minister urged parliamentarians not to level false allegations.

Pervez Khan Khattak denied allegations of appointing Imran Khan’s relative to Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) Board of Directors and said that one of the best and brilliant person from aboard had been given the post and he is working without any salary and facility.

The minister said that Member of Board comes to Pakistan to attend the meeting on his own expense.

“We are not paying even a single penny to him, we have hired the services of one of the best people for KPK” he added.

“We got the majority in the general election due to performance; we have delivered to the common man not to rich,” he added.

Sharing the performance of his government in KPK, the minister said that improvement has been witnessed in health as well as education sectors while the image of the police was elevated through good performance.

“Due to our performance, people had elected PTI and rejected you (opposition) in recently held general elections” he said.

Pervez Khattak claimed that PTI will also win the next elections after completing five year constitutional terms due to its performance.

