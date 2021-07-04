No Emirates flights from Pakistan till July 15

Observer Report Dubai

The UAE’s premier airliner Emirates announced on Saturday that it will be suspending flights from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka to Dubai till July 15, in line with its government’s orders.

“In line with UAE government directives, Emirates will be suspending the carriage of passengers from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka to Dubai until July 15, 2021,” read a statement issued by the airline.

Emirates also said it will not carry any passengers who have connected through Pakistan, Bangladesh or Sri Lanka in the last 14 days.

“UAE Nationals, holders of UAE Golden Visas and members of diplomatic missions who comply with updated Covid-19 protocols are exempt and may be accepted for travel,” said the statement.