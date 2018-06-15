No electricity in KP

It refers to the electricity blackout engulfing the cities of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa for14 hours where the power outage had inconveniently affected all citizens. The citizens had protested against the pitiful situation in different areas who took to demonstrations on several roads, burnt tyres and blocked roads regarding long hours load-shedding in the holy month of Ramadan. The police force used tear gas to disperse the citizens whose stone-pelting left one police officer injured as well.

According to the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) that they have not bumped up the duration of load-shedding rather the overloading and illegal power connections were the real problems of the power shortage in the areas. So the Electric Supply Company is requested to cut down those illegal power connections and provide electricity to those who have been regular in paying their electricity bills. There should be justice for the ones who are paying bills, not for electricity thieves. I hope that the WAPADA will begin the operation against the illegal power connections for catching the electricity thieves.

SHAKEEL NOOR

Makran

Related