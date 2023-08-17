ISLAMABAD – Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced to conduct fresh delimitation of constituencies, a much-anticipated move as general elections may not be held within 90 days.

In a schedule issued today, the country’s top electoral authority announced to release the final publication of delimitation on Dec 14, 2023.

The development comes a week after Council of Common Interests (CCI) approved the results of the 2023 digital census, making certain that upcoming polls may not be held this year.

This is a developing story, and will be updated later…