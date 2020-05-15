No downgrading of Pakistan’s B3 rating by Moody’s

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Ministry of Finance has said that the rating review conducted by Moody’s Investor Service on 14th May 2020 does not downgrade Pakistan’s B3 rating.

In a statement on Friday, the Ministry has said that the Moody’s Investor Service has only placed the current rating under review for downgrade in case the G-20 Covid-19 Debt Service Suspension Initiative (G-20 DSSI) extends to private sector creditors.

The action is, therefore, not Pakistan specific and is in line with Moody’s global approach to place under review for downgrade all sovereigns availing the G-20 DSSI.

The Ministry of Finance has further said that the review by the Moody’s Investor Service acknowledges that Pakistan has not indicated any interest in extending its debt service relief request to the private sector creditors and that the country’s fundamentals remain strong and on track. The review also appreciates that amid the pandemic, Pakistan’s economic, financial and institutional strength remains materially unchanged.