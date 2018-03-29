No document names Nawaz as Avenfield flats’ owner: Wajid

Case against me is fraud: Ex-PM

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Wajid Zia, head of Joint Investigation Team, said on Wednesday that not a single document named former prime minister Nawaz Sharif as the owner of Avenfield flats at any given time.

Zia made the statement as counsel for Nawaz Khawaja Haris commenced cross-examining the star witness in the Avenfield reference against the Sharifs. Over proceedings, Haris asked Zia if there was any document proving that properties belonged to Nawaz. To this, Zia replied in the negative.

When the defence counsel inquired if law firm Mossack Fonseca had written to the JIT on beneficial ownership of the flats, Zia said the team had not directly communicated with the law firm.

Nawaz’s counsel then grilled Zia on any document showing a Pakistani institution approaching British Virgin Islands Financial Investigation Agency (BVI FIA) regarding this matter. “No, there is no document showing that any institution writing to the BVI FIA,” Zia replied.

He added that the JIT had sent a letter to the BVI FIA seeking certification of correspondence between the agency and Mossack Fonseca in June 2012.

When Haris inquired whether BVI FIA had responded, Zia said he failed to ‘recollect’. Probing further, the defense counsel inquired if Zia knew who directed the 2012 correspondence between BVI FIA and Mossack Fonseca. “We are not privy to this information,” replied Zia.

Responding to Haris’ question on the JIT identifying the beneficiary owner of the apartments through letters provided by the law firm, Zia said it was partly correct. He went on to add that the Anti-Money Laundering Regulations 2008 and Anti-Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Code of Practice 2008 were also two legal instruments used by the JIT for this purpose.

Over proceedings, Zia also admitted that he had not come across any document naming Nawaz as a registered director, nominee director or shareholder of Nelson and Nescol companies. Upon Haris’ inquiry on any witness claiming Nawaz as a shareholder, Zia replied with a swift no.

Zia answered with a no again when questioned whether any document outlined correspondence between his client and a government or private institution, bank or land registry in the United Kingdom or any other country. “Any document showing Nawaz paying rent on Avenfield properties?” asked Haris. No, I did not come across any such documents, Zia said. The JIT head also said he did not come across any documents proving Nawaz had purchased the flats.

Haris then said he would further cross-examine the star witness after perusing his statement. The court then adjourned the hearing till today (Thursday).

Meanwhile, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif told journalists after appearing before the accountability court that the prosecutions ‘star witness’ Wajid Zia’s testimony has “washed away all the allegations against us,” and added that cross-examination of the star witness in the Avenfield corruption reference vindicated his stance.

Nawaz remarked that the drama would not last long as in his opinion the case was a fraud and that “many forces are a part of this fraud against me and my family.” Those who have registered the case against us should be embarrassed, added Nawaz.

“We cannot be punished in this case,” he remarked, adding that if his political enemies want to punish him then they should forge cases against him for corruption in rental power, Hajj scandal or EOBI where billions of rupees were embezzled. “We are the not the ones to run away.”

He said that he appears before the court as he respects the law. “Why would I come for the case hearing? My wife is under treatment [in London].”

The former premier, who was flanked by Pakistan Muslim League-N leaders including Tallal Chaudhry and Marriyum Aurangzeb, remarked that he is not being allowed to leave the country now.

Speaking about Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, Nawaz remarked that the CJP has been touring different hospitals and private medical colleges since last few months. “I think we were target of those tours as well. We run a charitable organisation. “We have Sharif Medical and Dental College and Medical City which is providing best healthcare facilities and education to the masses.” Sharif Medical College is the best medical college and runs for welfare. It cannot be used to target us.”

The function of the parliament has also gone into the “hands of others”, he said, adding that “laws have been striked down. I was removed as the president of PML-N after the Elections Acts was struck down.” The former premier remarked that CJP with suo motu notices has taken the matters in his own hands and taken the functions of executive away from it.

“I am not saying this should not be done [taking suo motu notices]. Please do this, but also do something about 1.8 million cases which are pending in courts. Thousands of people are still waiting for their turn to get justice.

“You shouldn’t interfere with what is not your work,” Nawaz added.

Nawaz, without naming anyone, said cases lodged against him were fraudulent rather than political in nature and backed by various ‘powers’. “The bench which used demeaning language against us has been embarrassed after Zia’s statement today,” Nawaz said.

Nawaz quipped that since he cannot be punished in corruption references but “if the motive is to punish me at any cost then the only way left would be to include my name in other mega corruption scandals” Nawaz said he had not looted Pakistan’s money but prevented it from being looted.

He further deemed the cases against him as baseless and based on fraudulent agenda meant to malign him and his family. He said that the cases against him are political. On the meeting between the PM and