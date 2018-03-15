No discrimination, please!

It is certainly appreciable that the net of accountability is being spread wider and is including members of other political parties such as PPP and PTI apart from PML-N, which is in the cross chairs so far. To be apolitical and unbiased, as the NAB also took action for the first time against important leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) — Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Pervaiz Khattak and Zulfiqar Bukhari, a close aide to PTI Chairman Imran Khan and a senior official of the KP government. Both PTI members are accused of illegally leasing out vast tracts of land to an international firm and owning offshore firms revealed in the Panama Papers.

NAB must be very careful in drawing an apt balance to make its convictions and arrests based on justice and non biased, and not political and judicial pressure. Victimizing the Sharif family and PML-N only serves to discredit the accountability movement and does not favour the anti-PML-N camp, as every biased move only increases their popularity among the people.

JAMSHED SIDDIQUI

Via email

