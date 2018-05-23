No discretion in allotment of government accommodation

Senate Standing Committee on Housing and Works on Tuesday informed that there was no discretion policy in allotment of government’s accommodation. The committee was briefed on the working and performance of the Estate Office and National Construction Limited (NCL). The committee met here at Parliament House under the Chairmanship of Senator Mir Kabeer Ahmed Muhammad Shahi.

The meeting was also attended by Senator Najma Hameed, Senator Behramand Khan Tangi, Senator Khanzada Khan and Senator Sardar Muhammad Tareen.

The senior officials of Ministry of Housing and Works informed the committee that there was no discretion policy in allotment of accommodation, adding allotments purely were given on merit. The committee was further informed that online registration system was introduced during 2016-17.

The officials said that an allottee, on his retirement or expiry of contract period should be entitled to retain the accommodation under his occupation for a period not exceeding six months, on payment of normal rent and this facility would be available to Federal Government Scheme once only.

Under the Prime Minister Assistance Package, the retention period has been extended upto date of superannuation. They said that the rehabilitation of Estate Offices and automation of sub-offices under way, adding that central database of employees data, accommodation data and rent recovery database would also be established.—APP

