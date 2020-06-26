No dining at food eateries, only takes away, AC warns

Our Correspondent

Abbottabad

Additional Assistant Commissioner-I Abbottabad Marvi Malik Friday visited a number of hotels and restaurants and directed their administration not to serve dining and ensure strict adherence to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) framed by the government for public safety.

As per SOPs, the food eateries are only allowed to offer take away service but they were found violating the guideline and customers were being served in the dining halls.

Marvi Malik took action against all hotels, fast food corners and restaurants in College Road Markets, Usmanabad and Jadoon Plaza for violating SOPs and fined them.

She also requested the citizens to avoid gatherings and avail home delivery service, if necessary. ‘Be safe yourself and play your role in keeping your loved ones safe from Corona,’ She communicated and directed the citizens who had come to enjoy meals at these facilities.

Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Dr. Mujtaba Bharwan Friday visited Suzuki stand and bazaar to ensure implementation of SOPs for prevention of coronavirus. On the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Maghis Sanaullah.