No differences with judiciary, but reserve right to voice concerns: Saad

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique said on Monday that though his party has no differences with the judiciary, it reserves the right to voice its opinion if their decisions are contrary to the law. ‘Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has repeatedly admitted to owning an offshore company, however, he was allowed to be off the hook, which showed that there exist different criteria of justice’. The PML-N leader made the remarks after attending a meeting with former prime minister Nawaz Sharif at his Jati Umra residence along with Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq.

Rafique added that the chief justice is right in saying that the judiciary should not be criticised but the judges should also be cautious in giving their remarks. ‘We have delivered more than those who we are competing with,’ he said. ‘No one can now say that they have been in opposition. PTI and Jamat-e-Islami have Khyber Pakhtunkuwa’s provincial government, they are accountable to the people of their province.’ He further said that coming general elections will show whether politics of abuse will win or politics of development.

‘Imran Khan will win if people opt for politics of abuse, and we will win if they will vote for development,’ he added. He also said that Imran’s attitude is not one of a political opponent rather that of someone bent on creating unrest. The railways minister said that the country can only progress if judiciary, military, and other state institutions work in tandem.

‘If we all work within our constitutional boundaries and don’t become a danger to one another and don’t turn our differences into enmity then there is no danger to the progress of the country,’ he remarked. Khawaja Saad Rafique said ‘witch-hunting’ of the Sharif family was being carried out in the name of accountability. ‘The country will only make progress if departments work within their limits,’ he said. He said a well-thought conspiracy was being hatched against the Pakistan Muslim League-N. They had been facing conspiracies for the last four years.