No development possible without peace in society: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD : Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal has called for strong relationship between police and academia to tackle the modern day challenges.

Addressing the National Police Summit and Expo in Islamabad on Wednesday, he said no development is possible without peace in the society.

Terming the police martyrs as national martyrs, Ahsan Iqbal paid respect and said that the nation is proud of them.

Interior Minister said we will have to make our youth safe and protected. He said police needs to develop strong relationship with the community to win their confidence.

Interior Minister said efficient policing performs are fundamental task in success of the nation. He said the police played a crucial role in making Pakistan a safe and strong country.

He said that our country has achieved unprecedented achievements against war on terror.

He said our valiant personnel of the police fought the menace of terrorism from the front and rendered their precious lives in the defence of the motherland.

Orignally published by NNI