No development is possible unless we learn to safeguard women

Mir Imaad Rafi

ANY incident that undermines the dignity of a woman is disturbing. The unsolicited and unwarranted demeanour towards them is sad and condemnable to the core. But more ironical is to see the unpleasant reaction to it, which clearly exhibits our collective failure as a society. Today it is our native teen Bollywood artist who shared her ordeal on social media of being harassed on board a flight.

She was acquainted with harsh reality where many were seen to play devil’s advocate by terming it as a publicity stunt and pronouncing verdict well ahead of the law. The veil on eyes of those who overlook the sensitivities of a teenage terrified girl, leaving no room for doubt has only unfolded the untold story before us.

Women’s safety, which is considered to be a highly debatable topic sans significance when victims are actually left to fight the victimization alone. This leads to a larger question, how many of our women, feel safe without fear of being jeered at or face harassment?

This certainly is not the first incident and won’t be the last but the fact remains, how we react to this. Each day many victims of molestation or harassment live a life of pain in backstreets of the valley. They are silenced not by the oppressor but by our wilful and criminal silence over these issues that fail to find a space in our social discourse. The civil society is also equally culpable for not coming to the rescue in an honest manner when indignity is accorded to them.

There is an unspoken war on the streets of the valley where young school going and college girls use books to shield themselves, other women wear full-covered attire to protect their bodies, while others avoid the glance of the roving gaze by any means. We as a society are quick to pass judgment on style, choice, and freedom of a woman but escape from the larger responsibility to provide space to these issues that stare on the face at us. For these women and young girls daily life challenges are immense and battle unheard of. Travelling in public transport, safety at workplaces and even carrying daily life obligations beholds a lot of questions that remain unasked and unanswered.

The ritualistic exercise of investing in lavish weddings and building palatial houses is taken as a pride but speaking the bitter truth concerning women safety is a sin. Opening up to our womenfolk about what amounts to harassment and building a strong relationship of trust and privacy is absent. The most common reason people choose not to share their harassment is the fear that the listener won’t believe them. It takes a lot of courage for a survivor to share their experience and therefore elements of support and understanding are essential. Most ironically we have failed to provide a non-judgmental environment, emotional comfort for the survivor to express their feelings. There are sufficient laws that safeguard the victims, however, many times the family succumbs to the social pressure of being condemned and socially boycotted.

In Zaira’s case, she was bold enough to let the world know about being harassed. Terming it a publicity stunt would be an insult to womanhood. The publicity stunt is being pretentious on social media to be a women rights champion when in actuality nobody moves an inch. Moving beyond lip service and restoring the conscious within, is the need of the hour. High-profile incidents get due attention but those who are unfamed, unnamed struggle to rise against the wrong.

Tail Piece: At a time when we struggle for peace and political stability, it must be remembered that true development can be realized only when we are able to ensure the safety and honor of our women. And that cannot happen without understanding them and comforting them emotionally. This is the time we own up to ourselves, educate ourselves about laws regarding women safety. We need to stand by each other, tall and proud, brave and unfazed to put an end to this. Courtesy: GK.

[The author is a Srinagar-based practicing advocate].