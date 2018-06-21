No denial of funds for uplift projects: Finance Minister

Salim Ahmed

Punjab Caretaker Finance Minister Zia Haider Rizvi Wednesday said that no funds are being stopped of development projects, rather controlling the expenditures till election to avoid any financial resources limitations during election process.

Chairing a meeting of Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA), he said that on the instruction of Supreme Court of Pakistan a joint strategy would be made after consolation of all the four provinces, telecommunication sector and federal government on GST collection. He appreciated the PRA being the top revenue collector agency in all four provinces and suggested the taxpayers to be considered themselves as stakeholders and partners in the government instead of commoner so that the standard of living of citizens could be improved.

Zia Rizvi appreciated the suggestions of the representatives of the all four provinces on GST on services issue and asked the federal government representative to call a meeting on the issue immediately so that provincial revenue authorities could present their case and stance on it. He said that SOPs are being made to resolve the taxation issues which would be helpful for the government in the future. The Minister said the caretaker setup is committed to fulfill its mandate of transparent election and there is nothing to do with blames with it.

Earlier, the minister met with the representatives of cinema halls owners and assured them to resolve their concern on taxation. He asked to pay their taxes by June 30 and instructed the excise and taxation department to develop easy taxation formula with the consultation of the cinema halls owners. The formula should be acceptable for government and stakeholders, he asserted.

Meanwhile, Caretaker Provincial Minister for Environment Saeed Ullah Babar chaired a high level meeting regarding protection of environment in the office of Secretary Environment. Secretary Environment Capt. (R) Saif Anjum, Additional Secretary Zaman Wattoo, DG Environment Javed Iqbal, representatives of Asian Development Bank, and WWF also attended the meeting.

Secretary Environment briefed the Minister about the working of the department whereas representatives of ADB and WWF gave presentation on the projects initiated with the collaboration of government of Punjab. On this occasion, Saeed Ullah Babar said that awareness about the environment protection should be created among public.

He added that material regarding environment protection should be the part of syllabus at school level. He showed grave concerns for disposal of untreated waste of factories. He said that strict action should be taken against those factories which are causing environmental pollution.

He instructed the officers to take effective steps to dispose of waste from factories. He also said that alternate sources of energy production could be helpful for reduce environmental pollution.