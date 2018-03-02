No dengue epidemic in Punjab for last many years

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Punjab Minister for Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education (SH&ME) Kh. Salman Rafique chaired a meeting of technical advisory committee on Dengue in the committee room of the Institute of Public Health (IPH) here on Thursday. Dean IPH Professor Tajamul Mustafa, Additional Director General Dengue Control Dr Shahnaz, Head of Epidemiology Department, IPH Dr Farida Nasir, Dr Humayon Head of Medical Education IPH, Secy. Dengue Experts Advisory Group Dr Somia Iqtidar, Dr Anjum Razzaq, Dr Shahid Latif of Environment Health IPH, Dr Shahid Ameen from Healthcare Commission, Deputy Secy.

Medical Education SH&ME Dr Muhammad Ali & the officers from other concerned departments including Fisheries were also present in the meeting. The Dean IPH was of the view that there is no Dengue epidemic in the province for the last many years therefore, we should come out from the emergency mode & the Dengue Control Program should be run as a normal preventive program & the decisions/steps should be taken according to the present needs/requirements.