No degree for students without planting a tree

The University of Science and Technology (UST), Bannu, has conditioned awarding degrees to students with a tree plantation.

As per the instructions of the varsity, degrees will not be given to students unless they plant, at least, one tree. The university administration has instructed the director academics to include an additional column related to tree plantation in the clearance form for the degree.

The director academics, in a notification, also stressed on the idea of ‘Green Pakistan’ and encouraged to take active part in tree plantation.

In October last year, Prime Minister Imran Khan launched the countrywide ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’ campaign and urged people from all social strata to make it a success by actively participating in it.

“This campaign is for our future. Everyone has to partake in it,” the prime minister urged, lamenting: “Pakistan is a gift but unfortunately we haven’t paid attention to its beautification.” President Dr Arif Alvi also appealed the nation to extend full cooperation in realizing the cherished goal of ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’ campaign.

He urged leaders of all political parties and chief ministers of all provinces to play an active role in the ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’ drive inaugurated by the prime minister to create a healthy and hygienic environment for the people, safe disposal of solid and liquid waste, sanitation and hygiene.

