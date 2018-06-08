No decision yet to go to IMF

Islamabad

The Finance Ministry Thursday clarified that the government had not yet taken any decision to go to the International Monetary Fund for any bailout package. “It is clarified that the Finance Minister has been misquoted by a section of the press as the government has not yet taken a decision to go to the Fund for any bailout package,” said a statement issued by the ministry.

According to the statement, in a news report carried out by a large section of the press on June 7, 2018 , the former Senate Chairman Senator Mian Raza Rabbani has questioned the policy decision taken by caretaker Finance Minister with regard to negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The former Chairman had pointed towards the fact that the role of caretaker government was to assist the Election Commission of Pakistan in holding free, fair and transparent elections and to run the day to day affairs of the state.—APP