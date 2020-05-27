No decision yet on extending or easing lockdown: Nasir

Karachi

Sindh Minister for Information Nasir Hussain Shah on Wednesday said that the provincial government is yet to decide on extending or further easing coronavirus lockdown in the province.

“The lockdown remains implemented as per the terms of the last notification issued by the government,” Nasir Shah said adding that any decision on extending or easing lockdown in the province would be taken after consultation with the federal government.

“The shopkeepers should follow the lockdown time period and open their businesses following agreed standard operating procedures (SOPs).

”He further said that Transport Minister Awais Qadir Shah was in touch with the transporters and soon they would decide over the issues faced due to a ban on transport activities amid ongoing lockdown.–INP