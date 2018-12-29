No decision taken to replace Chief Executive, says Wahab

Staff Reporter

Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh on Information, Law and Anti-corruption, Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that no decision had been taken to change Chief Executive in the province and we would face all frivolous and fabricated allegations contained in the JIT report and prove our innocence in the court of law.

Talking to media on Friday, he said that no one could step down on merely inquiry basis as there were inquiries pending against the Prime Minister, Defence Minister, Chief Minister KPK and others but none of them had resigned. Responding to query, he said that Sindh government could not exert its influence on the cases as the inquiry was being carried out by the federal government agencies and institutions.

“Hence, point of Interference and interruption by the Sindh government in the case is beyond the understanding,” he said and added that Sindh government and Pakistan Peoples Party were convinced that they were dragged into the cases to malign them and for the sake political scoring. He said that PTI had failed to gain power in Sindh through democratic and legal way and now using these tactics to pressurize Sindh government.

He said that we had faced these pressures in past and were quite prepared to face it again. He said that Pakistan Peoples Party was a political reality and everyone has to accept it and added that they would exercise their political and democratic rights in constitutional ambit and would not do politics of violence and shutting down cities and blocking roads as PTI followed in the past.

He said that we would fight our cases in court of law and prove our innocence. He said that engineered stuff had been incorporated in JIT report which was based on I’ll intentions.

He said that it was basic requirement of law to summon people who were mentioned in any enquiry but chief minister Sindh, former chief minister and ministers under allegations, were never summoned by Joint Investigation Team.

