No decision taken to extend date for filing income tax returns: FBR

RAWALPINDI : Chief Commissioner, Regional Tax Office Rawalpindi, Dr. Hamid Atiq Sarwar has said that no decision has been taken so far to extend the date for filing income tax returns.

Talking to a delegation of Rawalpindi Islamabad Tax Bar Association (RITBA) led by its president Syed Tauqeer Bukhari which called on him here on Thursday, Dr. Hamid Atiq Sarwar said that the last date for filing returns is September 30 and those who need more time to file returns should pay some tax to get an extension.

He said that the taxpayers who failed to file returns but deposited some tax will get a chance to adjust it later and they would an extension of fifteen days as chief commissioners are empowered for it.

Dr. Hamid Atiq Sarwar said that the names of late filers would be removed from the active taxpayer’s list (ATL) and they would be able to include their names in the ATL by March, next year.

Speaking on the occasion, Syed Tauqeer Bukhari and other tax consultants including Faraz Fazal Sheikh, Naeemul Haq, Zahid Shafique, Syed Tanseer Bukhari, Sofia Akhtar, Hassan Raza, Khalid Masood and Tauseef Alam assured all out-cooperation to the chief commissioner and promised to push their clients to submit returns before the deadline.

A committee comprising tax officials and consultants was also formed to find ways and means to broaden the tax net.

